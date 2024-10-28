Breaking News
Abhishek Banerjee: To have three films play in theatres at same time is exciting

Updated on: 28 October,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Reprising his role of Jana in three films currently screening in theatres, actor Abhishek Banerjee says movies opened new doors for him

Abhishek Banerjee

Even as his recently released horror-comedy, Stree 2, continues to play in cinema halls, Abhishek Banerjee is celebrating the re-release of his past comic capers, Bhediya (2022), and Munjya. Part of a film universe created by Maddock, the offerings see Banerjee reprise his pivotal role of Jana, who serves as a common thread across the narratives. “To have even one film re-release in cinemas is an honour. So, to have three of them play in theatres at the same time is [exciting]. It feels incredibly rewarding to see how much love the films continue to receive. I’m grateful to the fans who have shown so much enthusiasm for these films and for my character. These films have helped me connect with the masses in ways I had never expected,” he enthuses.


Asserting that each film has a “unique flavour”, he says their popularity traces to the comic relief they provide to the viewer. “I’m lucky to have had the opportunity to be part of this genre that has made such an impact. The common element of laughter has kept audiences coming back for more. I always try to take on roles that challenge me, and I’m thankful that these films have allowed me to explore new dimensions within the comedy-horror space.”



Abhishek Banerjee Stree 2 bhediya bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

