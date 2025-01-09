Ever wondered what behind making the box office record breaking film Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun? It truly took a village to make the film as it is. Watch the video

Sukumar and Allu Arjun

Listen to this article Pushpa 2 BTS: Director Sukumar teaches Allu Arjun to channel Pushparaj's swag and rage, watch x 00:00

Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun continues its historic run at the box office, dominating cinemas even after 30 days of its release. The film has shattered records at the box office, with fans flocking to theaters to witness the brilliance brought to life by director Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s mesmerizing performance. Amid its unprecedented success, the makers have released an exclusive behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of this cinematic masterpiece.

Making of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sharing the video, the T-Series wrote, “Presenting the Indian Cinema's Industry Hit🔥 - Pushpa 2 The Rule (Making) !!!

The video highlighted the dedication, creativity, and immense effort behind every frame, showcasing the film's grandeur. The BTS video showed insightful interactions between director Sukumar and lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The makers also expressed heartfelt gratitude to audiences, thanking them for the overwhelming success and love for the film. The film has amassed an astounding ₹1831 crore in worldwide gross, breaking multiple records and solidifying its position as the biggest Indian blockbuster.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's OTT release

Netflix has reportedly bought the film's streaming rights for a staggering amount of Rs 275 crore. there has not been any official announcement regarding the film's streaming date on the platform but generally, action drama films are released within six to eight weeks of its release. Fans can expect the movie to stream on the platform from around February 2025.

Earlier, the prequel to the film, Pushpa: The Rise which was released in the year 2021 had taken the world by storm. Since then, fans had been anticipating a second part and the buzz around the film was insane. Fans can't stop gushing over the film, even its songs are loved by fans. The songs are composed by Devi Sri Prasad.