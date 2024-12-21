According to a box office tracker website, Pushpa 2: The Rule became the first-ever Hindi grosser to earn Rs 600 crore in Hindi in just two weeks of its release

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will reportedly stream on Netflix

Listen to this article New day, new record! Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule breaks Stree 2 & Jawan records, becomes highest Hindi net grosser x 00:00

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, continues to dominate the box office, breaking records and redefining success in Indian cinema. Its unstoppable success has set new benchmarks. Now, after entering the third week on Friday, December 20, the movie has surpassed Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and has become the highest Hindi net grosser. As per the report, Pushpa 2 has earned about Rs 1,416 crore worldwide and 645 crore net in Hindi in 16 day

Pushpa 2 crossed Rs 1500 crore mark

As per the makers of the film, Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed the Rs 600 mark in Hindi collections. The makers, while sharing the box office numbers, wrote, "THE NUMBER ONE FILM AT THE HINDI BOX OFFICE continues its might. #Pushpa2TheRule collects 645 CRORES NETT in Hindi in 16 days - an ALL TIME RECORD with the highest collection ever for a Hindi Film." According to the box office tracker website Scanik, Pushpa 2 became the first-ever Hindi grosser to earn Rs 600 crore in Hindi in just two weeks of its release.

Pushpa 2 pulled down from INOX

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been in the news since day one of its release. Recently, it has been reported that the film has been pulled out of PVR Inox in their chains across North India.

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to X and shared a post regarding the same. "Pushpa 2 was removed from all PVR INOX chains in North India from tomorrow," he wrote. However, hours later, the issue between PVR INOX and the makers of the film was resolved, and the movie screening was resumed.

More about Pushpa 2

Since the release of Pushpa 2, not only the film but star Allu Arjun has also been making headlines due to a tragic incident that happened just a day before its release. During the premiere of the film on the day before its release, a stampede-like situation occurred when Allu Arjun visited the theatre unannounced. The stampede resulted in the death of a 35-year-old lady, and her son was severely injured. The kid was recently announced brain dead.

As the pan-India film continues to rake in at the box office, there has been an update that the film will soon stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Netflix has reportedly bought the film’s streaming rights for a staggering Rs 275 crore. While there has been no official announcement regarding the streaming date, action-drama films are typically released on OTT within six to eight weeks of their theatrical release. Fans can expect the movie to stream on the platform around February 2025.