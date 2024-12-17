The actor may have been released from the jail, and is busy with the post-release promotions of his recently released movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ but people on the Internet feel that his arrest was a PR move

Allu Arjun. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ sees 70 per cent jump in collections after Allu Arjun's arrest, netizens smell something fishy x 00:00

The arrest of the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in connection with the demise of one his fans created a lot of furore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor may have been released from the jail, and is busy with the post-release promotions of his recently released movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ but people on the Internet feel that his arrest was a PR move.

As per media reports, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ saw a a 70% jump worldwide after Allu Arjun’s arrest.

One user on social media claimed that the arrest was a performative move, as they wrote, “Isiliye to ye sab natak huva tha andaja 100% sale badhane ka tha”. Another wrote, “Kahi yeh arrest wala scene scripted toh nahi na”. A third user wrote, “Arrest is all about strategy for hype and collections”.

Another wrote, “When he was smiling while getting arrested, I knew it was a PR stunt”. One user referred to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, as they wrote, “Bhau to jel jake Sanjay Dutt bn gaya”.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which was released on December 5, is racing on the box-office with the downforce of fan adulation and the legacy built by the film’s predecessor ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in December 2021. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ picks up from where ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ ended. It sees the Telugu superstar Allu Arjun reprising his titular role.

While ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has unleashed a box-office storm, the film continues to be in news for wrong reasons as well. On December 4 during the premiere of his film, the actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film with fans.

The crowd surge there resulted in a stampede, with a fan named Revathi and her young son asphyxiated in the crowd. She lost her life, and her son has been hospitalised in critical condition. The cops also arrested the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre based on a complaint filed by her family.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever