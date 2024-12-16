Allu Arjun has expressed his deep concern for Sri Tej's health and stated that he wishes to meet him and his family at the earliest but can't right now

In Pic: Allu Arjun

It was on December 4 when a boy was injured during a stampede outside a theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. In this case, Allu Arjun was earlier arrested and later got interim bail. Now, as the boy remains on a ventilator, Allu Arjun has expressed his deep concern for Sri Tej's health and stated that he wishes to meet him and his family at the earliest but couldn't right now because he has been restricted from visiting the family at this time.

The Pushpa star took to his Instagram and dropped a message stating, “I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them, and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest."

Boy injured in Pushpa 2 stampede on ventilator

The Hindu quoted a statement by KIMS Hospital, which read, “The boy continues to be in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilator support with minimal requirements. He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements.”

For those unversed, Sri Teja and his mother Revati fainted during the stampede, which took place on December 4. Police personnel had performed CPR on the boy before he was taken to the hospital. While Revati passed away, Sri Teja exhibited low oxygen saturation and irregular breathing, necessitating immediate intubation and ventilation. Revati’s daughter Sanvi and her husband Bhaskar escaped unhurt.

About Pushpa 2

Coming to Pushpa 2, the film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part, which showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.