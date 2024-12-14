Breaking News
Allu Arjun says Sandhya theatre accident has 'no direct connection' to him: 'Will support the family in whatever way'

Allu Arjun says Sandhya theatre accident has 'no direct connection' to him: 'Will support the family in whatever way'

Updated on: 14 December,2024 02:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Allu Arjun addressed the media in the first press conference he attended post releasing from jail on interim bail. The actor spent a night in jail before being released

Allu Arjun says Sandhya theatre accident has 'no direct connection' to him: 'Will support the family in whatever way'

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun says Sandhya theatre accident has 'no direct connection' to him: 'Will support the family in whatever way'
Superstar Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on Friday evening. On Friday afternoon, the actor was detained  in connection with the death of a woman that occurred during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. After being detained, a city court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. His counsel immediately moved High Court for bail hearing. 


Allu Arjun says accident was out of his control


Allu Arjun, addressing the media after his release, expressed his gratitude for the support he received and reiterated that the incident was an unfortunate accident. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate," he said.


He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, emphasizing, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible."

The actor went on to clarify that he had no direct involvement in the tragic incident, which occurred outside the theatre while he was inside watching the movie with his family. "It was purely accidental and unintentional... I have been going to the same theatre for the last 20 years, and I have been to the same place more than 30 times. There has never been an accident like this before. I should reserve my comments because I don't want to say anything that will tamper with the case," he added.

Allu Arjun returns from jail

Allu Arjun's release was met with a strong show of support from his family and colleagues. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and filmmaker Sukumar rushed to meet Allu Arjun after he returned home from jail. Bollywood actors such as Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan have also voiced their solidarity with Allu Arjun during this challenging time.

The superstar's father, Allu Aravind, spoke to the media, expressing gratitude for the widespread support his son received during the ongoing legal proceedings.

"I want to thank the media across India for giving extraordinary support to Bunny (Allu Arjun) during his film's success and for yesterday," Allu Aravind said.

During an earlier press conference, Allu Arjun had shared his emotional reaction to the tragic incident. "The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news," the actor remarked, expressing his deep sorrow over the loss of life and the unfortunate turn of events. (ANI)

 

Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rule Entertainment News Regional Cinema News south cinema

