Just after confirming that he is not single, a picture of Vijay Deverakonda and his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna enjoying a lunch date has gone viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

It was just a few days back when Vijay Deverakonda confirmed that he is not single anymore, and just when fans were speculating that he is in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, a picture of the duo surfaced on social media. A picture of Vijay and Rashmika having lunch has circulated online. In one picture, Vijay was seen enjoying his lunch while a girl was seen seated across the table wearing a blue top. While the first picture couldn't clarify who the lady seated with Vijay was, the next picture proved that it is none other than Rashmika.

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna enjoy lunch date

In the next picture going viral, we could see Rashmika dressed in the same blue top as she enjoys her meal. These two pictures have convinced netizens that they are definitely more than 'just friends.' While reacting to these pictures, one fan wrote, "This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play Hide and Seek." Another fan gushed over Rashmika and shared, "Damn bro, someone please feature Rashmika in a female-centric action movie, she looks jacked af. She’s definitely not skipping back day." “They just don’t want to talk about it and ruin a good thing. They don’t care that we know, but they will not publicly come out either," a fan shared.

Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in a relationship

Earlier in an interview with Curly Tales, Vijay went candid about his love life and shared, “I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

Further, while admitting that he is not single anymore, he stated, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35; you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”

More about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be in a relationship ever since they shared the screen in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. The couple, who have been tight-lipped about their relationship, have never declined these rumours.