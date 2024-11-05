Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for his upcoming film VD12. During the shoot, the actor got injured while filming an action sequence. However, he refused to take a break

Vijay Deverakonda

Listen to this article Vijay Deverakonda gets injured on VD12 set, refuses to take a break x 00:00

Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate lover boy of the entertainment industry, exuding a distinct charm on screen. While everyone has adored him in this avatar, he is now all set to step into the action arena with his upcoming film, VD 12. Returning to action after a long time, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make it his best, even deciding to continue shooting despite an injury sustained during an action scene!

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, a source close to the actor revealed, “Vijay Deverakonda suffered from a minor injury during an action scene. Despite this, the actor refuses to slow down and continues shooting for VD 12. He has stepped into action after a long break and is highly focused on his preparation.”

This truly speaks volumes about Vijay’s dedication to his work. He is sparing no effort to deliver his best in the film, which has further heightened excitement for the release of VD 12. Meanwhile, he also is taking special precautions to stay safe from injury.

Vijay Deverakonda has a physiotherapist during shoot

According to an independent industry source, "Vijay Deverakonda is all set to explore the action genre in VD 12. To avoid any kind of injury while preparing for his action-packed role, the actor always has his physio with him. He is making sure to keep his physio close during the action training for VD 12 so that he can able to complete the shoot without any harm."

The anticipation surrounding VD12 is palpable, especially after the release of its intriguing poster. The visuals suggest a compelling narrative filled with emotional depth, and Vijay's intense expression hints at the powerful, intense, gory, and packed performance that fans can expect. As he delves into this serious genre once again, many are excited about how he will balance his signature charisma with the weight of a more dramatic role!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda boasts an interesting lineup of films; VD14, SVC59 & more. While the title of VD 12 will be announced soon, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 28, 2025.