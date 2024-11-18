Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rashmika Mandanna bridging the North South gap with a massive Pan India film lineup

Rashmika Mandanna bridging the North-South gap with a massive Pan-India film lineup

Updated on: 18 November,2024 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in several Pan-India films including 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun, 'Chaava' with Vicky Kaushal and many more

Rashmika Mandanna bridging the North-South gap with a massive Pan-India film lineup

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Rashmika Mandanna bridging the North-South gap with a massive Pan-India film lineup
x
00:00

Our Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna always captivates the audiences with her stellar performance and we are sure, she will do it yet again with her upcoming exciting projects. . Often recognized as Crushmika, or the National Crush, she also charmed viewers with her blockbuster film 'Animal' where she portrayed the character of Geethanjali, and all set to dazzle once more with her upcoming projects! Here's a glimpse into her exciting lineup and the diverse roles she will portray:


1. Kubera:


Rashmika's first look in 'Kubera' hints at another intriguing role alongside stars like Dhanush and Nagarjuna, promising an exciting performance. She is seen holding a bag full of money! Fans can't stop raving about this look.


2. Chhaava:

 In the period drama 'Chhaava,' Rashmika takes on the role of Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, opposite Vicky Kaushal, marking her debut in historical narratives.

3. Rainbow:

Teaming up with Dream Warrior Pictures for 'Rainbow,' Rashmika gears up for a multi-lingual venture, details of her character yet to unfold but her anticipation is palpable.

4. The Girlfriend:

With two look posters released, Rashmika is set to portray a college student, showcasing different facets of her character with hints of shyness and introspection. This is a thriller film.

5. Pushpa 2: The Rule:

Returning as our beloved, Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2,' opposite Allu Arjun's Pushparaj, Rashmika brings back her charm and chemistry, promising another memorable performance.

6. Sikandar:

Joining forces with Salman Khan in 'Sikandar,' for the first time ever... fans are anticipating Rashmika's role as the leading lady of this film, marking an exciting first collaboration with the superstar.

7. Thama 

Rashmika Mandanna is set to star in the horror-comedy film ‘Thama’ which was earlier titled ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’. She will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in Diwali 2025.

8. Animal Park 

Following the success of ‘Animal’, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Geetanjali in ‘Animal Park’. The film is a sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster hit ‘Animal’  also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Rashmika Mandanna's journey from the south industry to now being a big Pan India Star, is truly awe-inspiring. Her dedication to her craft always shines bright, marking her as one of the biggest pan India actors.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa 2 Pushpa: The Rule Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK