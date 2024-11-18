Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in several Pan-India films including 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun, 'Chaava' with Vicky Kaushal and many more

Our Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna always captivates the audiences with her stellar performance and we are sure, she will do it yet again with her upcoming exciting projects. . Often recognized as Crushmika, or the National Crush, she also charmed viewers with her blockbuster film 'Animal' where she portrayed the character of Geethanjali, and all set to dazzle once more with her upcoming projects! Here's a glimpse into her exciting lineup and the diverse roles she will portray:

1. Kubera:

Rashmika's first look in 'Kubera' hints at another intriguing role alongside stars like Dhanush and Nagarjuna, promising an exciting performance. She is seen holding a bag full of money! Fans can't stop raving about this look.

2. Chhaava:

In the period drama 'Chhaava,' Rashmika takes on the role of Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale, opposite Vicky Kaushal, marking her debut in historical narratives.

3. Rainbow:

Teaming up with Dream Warrior Pictures for 'Rainbow,' Rashmika gears up for a multi-lingual venture, details of her character yet to unfold but her anticipation is palpable.

4. The Girlfriend:

With two look posters released, Rashmika is set to portray a college student, showcasing different facets of her character with hints of shyness and introspection. This is a thriller film.

5. Pushpa 2: The Rule:

Returning as our beloved, Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2,' opposite Allu Arjun's Pushparaj, Rashmika brings back her charm and chemistry, promising another memorable performance.

6. Sikandar:

Joining forces with Salman Khan in 'Sikandar,' for the first time ever... fans are anticipating Rashmika's role as the leading lady of this film, marking an exciting first collaboration with the superstar.

7. Thama

Rashmika Mandanna is set to star in the horror-comedy film ‘Thama’ which was earlier titled ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’. She will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in Diwali 2025.

8. Animal Park

Following the success of ‘Animal’, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Geetanjali in ‘Animal Park’. The film is a sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster hit ‘Animal’ also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Rashmika Mandanna's journey from the south industry to now being a big Pan India Star, is truly awe-inspiring. Her dedication to her craft always shines bright, marking her as one of the biggest pan India actors.