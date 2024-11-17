The trailer launch event of the highly awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will take place today at Patna and fans can't keep calm to see Pushpa back on screens

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is this year's most anticipated film and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Makers have recently been unveiling details about the film. First, they shared the film's teaser and then a poster featuring Sreeleela, revealing that the actress will be seen in the second installment's item song 'Kissik'.

Today, the makers shared an adorable picture of fans' beloved Pushpa Raj and Srivalli about to take off for Patna. Icon star Allu Arjun is seen wearing a sweatshirt with 'Pushpa 2' embossed on it whereas Rashmika is seen in a grey tracksuit with a black tank top. The makers captioned the post 'Enroute to Patna'.

'Pushpa 2' trailer launch event in Patna, fans can't keep calm

Fans are beyond excited to see Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in Patna, they have shared their excitement in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Today is my birthday and Pushpa 2 trailer is the best birthday gift", while another fan wrote, "Pushpa the rule is going to rule the box office".

The much-awaited 'Pushpa 2' trailer release event is today in Patna. The makers wanted to promote the film beyond metropolitan cities in tier-2 cities as well. The trailer launch event will kick off at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna at 5 p.m. The actors will engage in fun activities with the audience, fan interactions, interviews, a pre-release celebration, and much more.

Yesterday, the makers had shared a post announcing that the digital release of the trailer of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will take place today at 6:03 pm and since then the fans can't keep calm to witness their favorite star back on screen as the sandalwood smuggler 'Pushpa Raj'. A new update shared that the film will be released in IMAX.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' trailer details and where to view

The Hindi trailer can be viewed at the official YouTube channel of T-Series, the Telugu trailer can be watched at the channel- Mythri Movie Makers, the Tamil version at Agsentertainment channel, the Malayalam version at E4Entertainment channel, the Kannada version at Sukumar Writings channel and the Bengali version at Allu Arjun's official YouTube channel.

The makers revealed that the much-awaited trailer is set to run for 2 minutes and 44 seconds, along with it, they also wrote, "Keep your expectations sky-high and stay hyped!"

The film is the second installment of Sukumar's trilogy about a sandalwood smuggler Pushpa who rises to rule from being an underdog. The first installment, 'Pushpa 1: The Rise' was released in 2021, which became a massive hit and a cultural sensation. Film's energetic beats forced people to dance. The first part climaxed at a cliffhanger and the second part 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will see the rise of Pushpa as a fearsome gangster and will focus on the rivalry between Pushpa and and SP Bhanwar Singh. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular character, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivali and Fahaadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh. Apart from this, the second installment stars big names like Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu from the Telugu film industry. The film will be released in cinemas on December 5.