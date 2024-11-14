Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Rashmika Mandanna posted two pictures from her dubbing session from Pushpa 2 giving a glimpse into her work on the film.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is set to reprise her role in the much-awaited movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', shared an exciting update with fans. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress posted two pictures from her dubbing session giving a glimpse into her work on the film.

In one of the pictures, Rashmika is seen in the recording studio, busy with her dubbing work. In the second picture, the 'Animal' actress makes a sad face, giving fans a hint of the emotional journey she's going through as she completes this phase of the film's production. Along with the pictures, Rashmika shared a note about why she appeared sad.

"Now that the fun and games are over, let's get down to business!! Meaning - 1 Pushpa shoot is almost done. 2. Pushpa: The Rule - dub for first half is over. 3. I am dubbing for the second half and My God! The film's first half is already freaking amazing and the second half is even more so. I am literally short on words. You guys are really really in for a mind blowing experience. I can't wait," read her note.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.

