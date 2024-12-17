Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is shooting for his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has become a part of the Pushpa 2 fandom. The actor's Pushpa 2 connection is creating waves on social media

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office and the hearts of audiences worldwide, with Allu Arjun's performance being lauded by both critics and fans. The excitement surrounding the film has reached new heights, with celebrities and fans recreating Allu Arjun's iconic dialogue from the film. Recently, Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, joined the trend at an event, impressing fans by delivering the dialogue with flair and style.

Akshay Kumar recreates Allu Arjun's iconic dialogue

In a video shared on the internet, the actor could be seen uttering Pushpa’s famous dialogue ‘Wildfire Hu.” Akshay Kumar, recreating Allu Arjun's iconic dialogue highlights the massive craze and cultural impact the film has generated.

Allu Arjun's Pushhpa 2 is ruling at the box office

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making waves at the box office since its release, taking a bumper opening and showing no signs of slowing down. The film reached a remarkable ₹1000 crore globally within just 7 days. Even on non-holidays, it has continued to earn consistently in double digits, maintaining its box office dominance. The film is further expected to create history with its earnings. Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has been released in theatres. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series.

The movie has been the talk of the town for multiple reasons. Recently, Pushpa aka Allu Arjun was arrested from his Hyderabad home over the stampede death case. During the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, a fan died in the stampede that occurred because actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna showed up unexpectedly at the cinema, creating a havoc. The deceased woman's son is still admitted to the hospital and is in a critical state. The next day, Allu Arjun was released on interim bail.