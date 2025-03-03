Breaking News
Abhay Singh known as 'IIT Baba' arrested with ganja in Jaipur hotel, released on bail

Updated on: 03 March,2025 06:16 PM IST  |  Jodhpur
Singh was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was later released on bail, police said

Abhay Singh also known as the 'IIT Baba', who burst into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested from a hotel in the Shiprapath area with a small quantity of ganja, police here said on Monday.


He was later granted bail, they added.


Shiprapath SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara said the police received information about a video purporting to show Singh threatening to commit suicide becoming widely circulated on social media.


Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and questioned Singh. During the questioning, a small quantity of ganja was found with him, Godara said.

The police seized the ganja and arrested Singh, he added.

Singh -- who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act -- was later released on bail.

Singh was later spotted having tea, surrounded by some people, near the hotel at Riddhi Siddhi Chauraha.

He also cut a cake, with those around him saying it was his birthday.

Singh told reporters that he had made a "normal" social media post and its misinterpretation had led to the police coming to the hotel.

He said he was released because he had only a small quantity of ganja in his possession.

