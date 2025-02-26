Maha Kumbh 2025: Rose petals showered on devotees on Maha Shivratri

On the day of the final holy dip, 20 quintals of rose petals were showered on devotees as they gathered at Sangam

Rose petals showered on devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025 (Pics: X/@myogiadityanath)

After 45 days of its commencement on January 13, 2025, Maha Kumbh 2025 is culminating with the last ‘snan’ on Wednesday, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2025. On the day of the final holy dip, 20 quintals of rose petals were showered on devotees as they gathered at Sangam.

The grand flower shower, a traditional gesture to honour the pilgrims, created a grand spectacle, spreading joy and devotion among the gathered crowd.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government arranged the floral shower as part of the final bathing rituals of the Maha Kumbh, marking the culmination of this event.

Rose petals were showered on devotees on all main bathing days, including Makar Sankranti and Maghi Purnima.

Over 4 million pilgrims have visited Maha Kumbh 2025. On Maha Shivratri alone, more than 25.64 lakh devotees took part in the holy dip, bringing the total number of pilgrims who have bathed in the river to a staggering 64.77 crore.

CM Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the arrangements on the last day of Maha Kumbh from the control room in Gorakhpur. The official X handle of the Chief Minister's office wrote, "Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj is continuously observing the arrangements for the holy bathing festival on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri today at Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj from the control room located at @GorakhnathMndr."

Apart from the spiritual significance of the festival, Maha Kumbh also came into the spotlight for its cultural and tourism initiatives, which included several performances and exhibits showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state and the country.

(With inputs from IANS)

