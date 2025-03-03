Breaking News
Updated on: 03 March,2025 04:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Poonam Pandey had appeared as a judge in the seventh episode of India’s Got Latent, said sources

Poonam Pandey. File Pic/Instagram

The Maharashtra Cyber officials on Monday questioned actor Poonam Pandey and comedian Kaustubh Agrawal in connection with the India’s Got Latent row, the officials said.


They said that Poonam Pandey and Kaustubh Agrawal appeared before Maharashtra Cyber on Monday to join the ongoing investigations in the case.


Officials confirmed that their statements were recorded.


Poonam Pandey had appeared as a judge in the seventh episode of India’s Got Latent, said sources.

The Cyber Cell will summon Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Raghu Ram for further questioning and to record supplementary statements. Their statements have already been recorded earlier, said an official.

Further details are awaited.

