India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber questions influencer Apoorva Makhija

Updated on: 25 February,2025 10:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai police are investigating podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show

Apoorva Makhija. pic/X

The Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija in connection with the 'India's Got Latent' row, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai police are investigating podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, which sparked an obscenity case. The show, India's Got Latent, came under police's lens after Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex, leading to widespread backlash.


Apoorva Makhija, who is among the persons named in the obscenity case registered with Maharashtra Cyber, appeared before its officials this afternoon. She was questioned in connection with the case, the official said, according to the PTI.


Apoorva Makhija, who is also accused of making an objectionable comment during the YouTube show, had appeared before the Mumbai Police, he said.

Earlier, on Monday, YouTubers Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani had appeared separately at the cyber headquarters in Navi Mumbai to record their statements.

After being summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani recorded their statements on Monday at the agency's headquarters, situated at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, he said.

Maharashtra Cyber officials had reportedly questioned Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani for around five hours in connection with India's Got Latent row, officials said, reported the PTI.

The officials from Maharashtra Cyber have also summoned actor Rakhi Sawant on February 27, who had appeared in the show as a guest, he said, as per the PTI.

The Maharashtra Cyber is yet to record the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the 'India's Got Latent' show, the official said.

The Assam police are also investigating an obscenity case against Allahbadia and others.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted Ranveer Allahbadia interim protection from arrest. The court directed Allahbadia to cooperate with the ongoing investigations and deposit his passport with the Thane police to prevent him from leaving the country without permission. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on March 3.

Several FIRs were lodged in the matter.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had previously summoned Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others, to appear before it on February 17.

(with PTI inputs)

