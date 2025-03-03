Since the Maharashtra elections 2024, the number of meetings has increased between the opposition party and the CM

Representational Image

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai meets CM Fadnavis; says discussion was on issues related to constituency x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai on Monday met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the state legislature complex in Mumbai, this development added to the series of meetings between leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the ruling BJP recently, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sardesai said that the meeting was over the pending issues in his Vandre East assembly seat, especially those connected to housing and slum rehabilitation projects.

Since the Maharashtra elections 2024, the number of meetings has increased between the opposition party and the CM, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray had met Fadnavis in the winter session of the state assembly in December held in Nagpur.

Sardesai is the maternal cousin of Aaditya Thackeray who is also a first time MLA.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday has assured strict action in the case.

Raj Thackeray, Uddhav meet at wedding in Mumbai; spark speculation of rapprochement

MNS chief Raj Thackeray met his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at a wedding function in Mumbai, raising speculation that they might be keen on resolving their political differences ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The politically estranged cousins were seen together on Sunday evening at the wedding of the son of Mahendra Kalyankar, a government official, in Andheri area in Mumbai, reported PTI.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray met the former state chief minister and the latter's wife Rashmi Thackeray at the event, amid rumours of a rift in both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) camps.

Political observers said there is a possibility of the MNS and Sena (UBT) wishing to resolve their political differences in view of the civic body elections, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, due in the state. The schedule for the civic polls has not yet been announced, reported PTI.

This was the third public meeting between the cousins in the last two months, further intensifying speculation of a thaw in ties between the two parties.

Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena (then undivided) in 2005 and floated his own party the next year.

In the last year's elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the opposition MVA, won 20 seats, while the MNS drew a blank.

(With PTI inputs)