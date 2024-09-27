Varun has been instrumental in shaping Yuva Sena’s election strategies for years

Varun Sardesai speaks to the press after Yuva Sena candidates sweep polls. Pic/Ashish Raje

Meet Varun Sardesai, the architect of Yuva Sena's victory in Mumbai University senate polls

With Yuva Sena candidates winning in the recent Mumbai University senate elections, Varun Sardesai, a 31-year-old confidante of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, has announced his arrival on the city's political scene.

A rising star in Yuva Sena, Varun played a pivotal role in securing a significant win for Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Mumbai University Registered Graduates Senate Elections. Cousin to Aaditya Thackeray, Varun has quickly risen through the ranks of Shiv Sena, gaining a reputation as a firebrand leader with a sharp political mind.

Addressing the media after the win, Sardesai said, this is our first win in the university senate after the Shiv Sena split and despite several attempts by the ruling party to sabotage the process.

A civil engineering graduate from a university in the United States, resident of Vile Parle Varun Sardesai is the son of Aaditya’s maternal aunt. Going forward, his relation to the Thackerays won't be his only identity. It's his strategic acumen and aggressive leadership that have propelled him to prominence within the Yuva Sena. Over the past few years, Varun has spearheaded several high-profile protests, solidifying his position as a powerful voice within the party.

One of Varun’s most notable moments came in April last year when he led a massive protest against Independent lawmakers MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas had publicly challenged the Thackerays by vowing to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside their residence, Matoshree. Varun quickly mobilized thousands of Sainiks to gather outside the Ranas’ house in Khar, staging a 48-hour protest that forced the couple to back down. This high-stakes showdown showcased his ability to rally the party’s base in moments of crisis.

Varun has also led protests against key political opponents, including a noisy demonstration outside Union Minister Narayan Rane’s bungalow in response to his anti-Uddhav Thackeray remarks. His willingness to confront senior politicians has earned him respect and a reputation for fearlessness.

Behind the scenes, Varun has been instrumental in shaping Yuva Sena’s election strategies for years. Although officially appointed as the youth wing's secretary in 2018, insiders reveal that his influence dates back much earlier. He has played a key role in crafting election strategies, managing data collection, and overseeing party surveys—skills that have helped him drive victories across multiple elections.

However, his journey has not been without hurdles. Following the Sena split, Sardesai faced criticism from several within Yuva Sena, including a close aide of Thackeray who defected to the Shinde faction, accusing him of excessive interference in the organization’s daily affairs.

"Varun Sardesai's contribution has been 100 percent, all under the guidance of our Aaditya Saheb. From nominations to registrations, to follow-ups, and promoting the work we’ve done over the years, Varun has been a strong pillar for us throughout. Despite the delays and multiple election cancellations, he has stood by us unwaveringly. Not only did he support us as candidates, but he also worked tirelessly, running around to ensure this victory was possible." said Pradeep Sawant, one of the Yuva Sena's winning candidates.

"Despite his close ties to Matoshree, Varun is a grassroots leader who works closely with the cadre, which speaks volumes about his leadership potential. He has a long political journey ahead," Sawant added.

With his recent success in the Mumbai University Senate elections and his increasing role within the party, Varun Sardesai is emerging as a key player in the future of Shiv Sena. As he continues to rise, his blend of grassroots activism, strategic thinking, and bold leadership will likely make him one of the most influential young politicians in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Currently there is a buzz in political circles that Sardesai is eyeing a ticket from Shiv Sena (UBT) and MVA to contest from Bandra east constituency for upcoming state assembly elections.