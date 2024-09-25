Students’ union withdraws petition in Supreme Court to stay elections as voting had already begun

At Damodar Kale College, Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

After nearly two years of delay, the Mumbai University Registered Graduates elections were finally held on Tuesday, amid a backdrop of allegations and counter-allegations among political youth and student wings and a series of court cases. According to data shared by the university, the overall voter turnout across polling centres within its jurisdiction from 9 am to 5 pm was 55 per cent. This year, out of a total of 26,744 registered voters, 13,350—nearly 50 per cent—were declared ineligible. From the remaining 13,394 registered voters, 55 per cent cast their votes on Tuesday.

Student and youth organisations set up voting information booths around polling centres and colleges. These booths provided essential information to voters, including how to vote in preferential order, details about the candidates, and other relevant guidelines. Leaders and office-bearers of student organisations, along with affiliated political party representatives, visited these booths, further energising their workers. Notably, Sena UBT leaders Aaditya Thackeray and MP Anil Desai were seen at the polling station at Kirti M Doongursee College in Dadar, supporting candidate and former Senate member Pradeep Sawant.



Voting for the Senate election at Kirti College, Dadar. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

The Senate, comprising representatives of teachers, principals, graduates, and college management, serves as the university’s governing body and holds the authority to approve the budget. It is the highest decision-making elected body at the university. According to the Maharashtra Universities Act and Statutes, “The Senate shall be the supreme governing body of the university and shall exercise control over all the affairs and properties of the university, and shall exercise all such powers as are not otherwise specified by this Act.”

In the 2024 Senate election, a total of 28 candidates competed for 10 seats under the Registered Graduates category. Sudhakar Tamboli, a former Senate member and MNS activist who ran independently after MNS chose not to field any candidates, commented, “I think the process went very smoothly, and there was a good response. This election was crucial for the benefit of the students and graduates of Mumbai University. As educated voters, these registered graduates demonstrated their awareness. It is only through their cooperation that this election was successfully conducted.”

SC petition withdrawn

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Students’ Union (MASU) withdrew its petition seeking a stay on the Senate election. The petition, which challenged the election’s validity and sought a postponement, was addressed in a hearing at the Supreme Court. On Monday, MASU approached the apex court, citing irregularities in the voter registration process and calling for an investigation. However, despite the union’s plea, the court allowed the election to proceed, scheduling the hearing for Tuesday—the same day voting took place.

During the proceedings, sources indicate that when the court questioned how a suspension could be requested while voting was already in progress, MASU’s counsel announced their decision to withdraw the petition. The Supreme Court declined to intervene, stating there was no legal ground to entertain the petition since the election process was already underway at polling centres across Mumbai University’s jurisdiction.

Adv Siddharth Ingle, founder and president of MASU, originally filed the online petition seeking to postpone the elections, arguing that the election was politically motivated rather than focused on student interests. In the petition, Ingale stated, “The elections are more about political parties than student interests. The sharp decline in voter registration points to deeper issues within the process. We are calling for a stay on the elections and an inquiry into the process.”

Sangramsingh Bhosale, the lawyer representing Yuva Sena, told mid-day, “When the matter came up for hearing, the petitioners were asked if the elections had started. The petitioner initially argued for a stay, but later said they wished to withdraw their petition.”

Senate saga ends?

“The petition filed by MASU to postpone the Mumbai University Senate elections was solely aimed at halting the election process. However, since the process had already started, the Supreme Court refused to intervene. As a result, we had no choice but to withdraw the petition,” said Ingle. “The case would have had merit if the apex court had heard the petition on Monday itself. Unfortunately, the matter only came up for hearing around 2 pm on Tuesday, while voting had already started at 9 am. By then, we had no option but to withdraw.”

He added, “Nevertheless, while this legal battle has temporarily ended, our struggle is far from over. The election process remains unconstitutional, and the legitimacy of candidates elected through such a process will always be under scrutiny. We will continue to raise our voices against this unconstitutionality. MASU will keep fighting on this issue and will continue to demand proper representation through democratic means until the end.”

Sankalp Phaldesai, state secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Konkan, responded, “The entire petition appeared to be politically motivated, lacking any legitimate or reasonable grounds. Such frivolous appeals only waste the valuable time and resources of the courts.”

Despite withdrawing the petition at the Supreme Court, two of Ingle’s petitions concerning the Mumbai University Senate election process are still pending in the Bombay High Court. Mumbai University issued a statement on Tuesday, stating: “In accordance with Section 28(2)(n) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, voting for 10 seats of Registered Graduates in the Senate was conducted smoothly today. Preliminary reports indicate a voter turnout of approximately 55 per cent.”

A total of 28 candidates contested for the 10 available seats, with elections held across 38 polling centres and 64 booths within Mumbai University’s jurisdiction. “The university administration ensured thorough preparations for the election, appointing staff and supervisors across all centres and booths,” the statement further stated. According to Registrar and Election Officer Dr Prasad Karande, the results of the election will be announced on September 27.