Mumbai University has announced the postponement of its senate elections for nominee representatives, just a day before voting was set to take place. The elections, originally scheduled for September 22, 2024, had been notified on August 3, 2024, under Clause 28(2)(n) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act of 2016. The university’s circular emphasised the importance of notifying all involved parties—voters, candidates, and election officers—through the appropriate election authorities and polling station heads. The document also stressed that all appointments and responsibilities related to the election process should be fulfilled in a timely manner. Despite this, the abrupt cancellation has raised questions. In response, the voter list will remain valid until further instructions from the government are received, according to the circular.

