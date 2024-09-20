Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting Aaditya Thackeray criticises decision

Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting, Aaditya Thackeray criticises decision

Updated on: 20 September,2024 10:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The elections, originally scheduled for September 22, 2024, had been notified on August 3, 2024, under Clause 28(2)(n) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act of 2016

Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting, Aaditya Thackeray criticises decision

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting, Aaditya Thackeray criticises decision
x
00:00

Mumbai University has announced the postponement of its senate elections for nominee representatives, just a day before voting was set to take place. 


The elections, originally scheduled for September 22, 2024, had been notified on August 3, 2024, under Clause 28(2)(n) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act of 2016.



The university’s circular highlighted the importance of notifying all involved parties—voters, candidates, and election officers—through the appropriate election authorities and polling station heads. The document also stressed that all appointments and responsibilities related to the election process should be fulfilled in a timely manner. Despite this, the abrupt cancellation has raised questions. In response, the voter list will remain valid until further instructions from the government are received, according to the circular. 


The notice concluded with a request for all election-related personnel to follow through with their duties as previously outlined. Political Reactions Spark Debate The sudden postponement has triggered a wave of political responses. 

Pradeep Sawant, former senate member of the Yuva Sena, expressed his concerns, saying, “What does IIT have to do with this? After UDCT was converted into a university, there is a legal provision regarding how the graduates who received their degrees from Mumbai University would be recorded. The government’s reasoning is flimsy and lacks substance.” 

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Yuva Sena and  Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his outrage. In a strongly worded post, Aaditya criticised the cancellation, linking it to political fears within the ruling party. “The cancellation of the Mumbai University Senate election for Graduation only shows how scared the BJP and the illegal CM, Shinde, are of the Yuva Sena – a youth organisation. Shinde’s gaddaar gang is so scared of elections that they order."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai university mumbai news shiv sena aaditya thackeray mumbai yuva sena maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK