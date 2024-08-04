Mumbai University senate elections announced amid controversy over plummeting voter list

Despite the election schedule announcement, the process has been mired in controversy, particularly regarding the registration of voters in the graduate constituency

After significant delays and much anticipation, Mumbai University has officially announced the schedule for its Graduate Senate elections, set to take place on September 22, 2024. While this announcement has come as a relief to many within the university community, who have been eagerly awaiting clarity on the electoral process, it arrives amid chaos and allegations concerning a drastic reduction in the number of registered graduate voters.

Despite the election schedule announcement, the process has been mired in controversy, particularly regarding the registration of voters in the graduate constituency. This issue has been plagued by accusations of duplication, fraudulent registrations, legal battles, and the annulment of voter lists last year.

It has been almost two years, and Mumbai University still lacks a full senate. The previous senate’s term concluded in August 2022 before it was dissolved.

The Senate, consisting of representatives from teachers, principals, graduates, and college management, serves as the university's oversight body and holds the authority to approve the budget. While elections of remaining members are completed, graduate members are yet to be elected to the body. In the absence of graduate senate members, the senate remains incomplete.

With no functioning senate since August 2022, due to the conclusion of its term, a significant portion of decision-making authority has been vested in the vice-chancellor.

The Chaos and Controversy

Mumbai University recently released a new Senate voter list, revealing a significant drop in voter registrations. In March 2023, 122,000 graduates registered for the Senate election process. However, after scrutiny, only 90,000 voters were finalized. Following a new registration process, the number of applications plummeted to 27,000, just 22% of the previous registration. Out of these, only 13,406 voters have been confirmed in the list announced on Wednesday.

Santosh Gangurde, a student activist and state chief organizer of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, has criticized the administration, saying, "This is pathetic; the university administration is trampling on the democratic rights of registered graduates. In the last three Senate elections, voter registration was 62,000 in 2018, 46,000 in 2010, and approximately 32,000 in 2005. Now, in July 2024, with only 13,406 voter registrations, the formation of part of the Senate of Mumbai University will depend on just 13,000 graduates. The university administration has brought an end to democracy, causing Rajabai Tower to bow its head in shame."

The drastic decline in voter registrations has raised serious concerns about the university's administrative processes and transparency. Many are calling for reforms to restore faith in the democratic processes within the institution.

Significance of the Elections

These elections are significant as they come after prolonged delays due to administrative and regulatory challenges. The Graduate Senate is a vital body that influences key decisions affecting the university's future direction, policies, and educational standards.

University's Commitment to Fair Elections

Mumbai University has reiterated its commitment to conducting fair and transparent elections. "The administration has assured all stakeholders that measures are in place to facilitate a smooth electoral process, ensuring that the voices of the graduate community are heard and represented," stated an official from Mumbai University.

As the university prepares for the upcoming elections, the administration faces immense pressure to address these issues and ensure a fair and transparent electoral process that reflects the democratic values it upholds.

Election Details

The university's election notification outlines that the elections will cover various constituencies, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and women, as well as open-category candidates. Aspiring candidates and voters must register through the official university portal to participate in the election.

The process, governed by the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, is designed to ensure transparency and fairness. The election will allow graduates to elect representatives who will play a crucial role in shaping the academic and administrative policies of Mumbai University.

Steps for Registration

Application Submission: Candidates must complete their nominations through the online portal by August 12, 2024.

Verification and Approval: All applications will undergo scrutiny, with a final list of approved candidates to be released by August 20, 2024.

Voting Day: Elections will be held on September 22, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM across designated polling centres.