About half of students who applied for re-evaluation in the second half of 2023 were declared to have passed exams

Every year, thousands of MU students request photocopies of their answer sheets. File pic

Listen to this article RTI exposes poor assessment at Mumbai University x 00:00

A recent RTI reply has shed light on the subpar quality of assessment and evaluation at Mumbai University. The data reveals that more than 50 per cent of students who applied for re-evaluation in the first half of 2023 were declared passed after the re-evaluation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, over 45 per cent of students who sought re-evaluation in the second half of 2022 passed after their papers were reassessed. The figures in the RTI reply by MU to Pune based activist Vihar Durve highlight significant flaws in the university’s initial evaluation process, causing considerable stress and hardship to the students.

As per the data shared in the RTI, in the first half of 2023, 23,406 students applied for re-evaluation, out of which 11,874 students (50.7 per cent) were declared pass after the reassessment. In the second half of 2022, 19,173 students sought re-evaluation, with 8,794 students (45.9 per cent) passing following the process.

Durve said, “MU has not shared up-to-date data. The administration failed to provide bifurcated data by streams and faculties. Moreover, it is already July 2024 and the university has not provided data for the second half of 2023. There is no transparency in the system.”

The ordeal of re-evaluation

Every year, thousands of students who receive low marks or fail their exams request photocopies of their answer sheets to verify the grading and subsequently apply for re-evaluation. Many students who initially fail find that they pass after their papers are re-evaluated, underscoring the inaccuracies in the initial assessments.

“When a student is declared to have failed, they are left worried and trying to figure out what went wrong. Then we have to request a photocopy of the answer sheets and apply for re-evaluation. It’s not just about the money we pay for the photocopy and re-evaluation application, but also the waste of time and the stress we endure until we receive the re-evaluated marks,” said a former law student from MU.

A student said, “Re-evaluated marks are not considered for top rank or awards at the university level. Many years ago my aunt missed her rank after she scored less marks. She applied for re-evaluation and scored the highest marks but before that another student was declared a topper. As per some ordinance of MU marks scored after re-evaluation are not considered for awards and ranks. Who is to be blamed for this?” She added, “I too got ATKT in two papers, however not sure about the re-evaluation results, I appeared for the ATKT exams, and then after re-evaluation, I passed.”

Financial burden

Between 2022 and 2023, MU collected R4,55,179 towards re-evaluation fees. Additionally, colleges received R43,060 for providing photocopies of answer sheets. This not only places a financial burden on students but also raises questions about the efficiency and fairness of the University’s examination process.

‘Improve practices’

High number of students passing after re-evaluation highlights the need for MU to revamp its assessment practices. The current system not only strains students financially and emotionally but also undermines the credibility of the university’s academic standards.

“Transparency and accountability are crucial. Wrong mark evaluation has affected the future of many students, with apathy continuing for years. Correct and timely paper checking must be done. Students should be compensated, accountability must be fixed, and a consistent CAG performance audit is required,” demanded Durve.

Varsity says

A senior official of MU stated, “There are benefits of grace marks under various ordinances of Mumbai University, so sometimes students pass by just two or three marks after re-evaluation. Additionally, the perceptions of different evaluators can vary, affecting the assessment outcomes.”