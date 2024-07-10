FYJC admissions: 73,438 students secure seats in second merit list

Commerce stream sees highest allotments; slight changes in cut-off scores compared to last year, indicate tough competition for seats

Wilson College at Girgaon on May 2023. File pic

Of the 1.75 lakh students who applied for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Std 11 in Mumbai, 73,438 have been allotted seats in the second merit list, which was announced on Wednesday. There were a total of 1.93 lakh vacancies across streams in FYJC for this round. In the first round, out of 2.28 lakh applicants, 1.3 lakh students were allotted seats.

According to the second-round report from the office of the deputy director of the school education department, 20,030 candidates secured seats in their first-choice colleges. These students must confirm their admission; otherwise, they will be excluded from the subsequent rounds. Additionally, 13,469 students were allotted seats in their second-choice colleges and 1,088 in their third-choice colleges.

Among those allotted seats in the first merit list of FYJC admissions, the majority, 67,386 students, are from the Maharashtra State Board. “For all students allotted seats in their first-choice colleges, confirming their admissions is mandatory. Those who were not allotted their first-choice seats can wait for improvements in the next round if they wish to take that chance," said an official from the office of the deputy director of education while announcing the first merit list.

The office of the deputy director of education released the first-round merit list for FYJC admissions on June 27, followed by the second merit list on July 10. Some of the city's popular colleges experienced slight changes in their cut-off scores compared to last year, indicating that competition for seats in these colleges remains intense. While there have been variations in cut-off scores for the arts and Science streams, the commerce stream has maintained a similar range, reflecting sustained high demand for this stream.

Among the total allotments in the second-round merit list, the highest number of seats, 43,367, are in the commerce stream, followed by 23,533 in the science stream, 6,124 in the arts stream, and 414 in HSVC. For students who received seats in their first-preferred colleges, the commerce stream again topped with 10,270 allotments. This was followed by 6,902 allotments in the science stream and 2,473 in the arts stream for first-choice colleges.

Cut-off marks

Regarding cut-off marks, there is a slight decrease in the scores of popular colleges in the city compared to the first merit list announced on June 27. At Ramnivas Ruia Junior College, the science stream cut-off is 92.4 per cent in the second round, down from 93.4 per cent in the first round. St. Xavier’s College, a top choice for arts, saw its cut-off drop slightly to 92.8 per cent in the second merit list from 93.4 per cent in the first. Jai-Hind College has a cut-off of 89.2 per cent for arts, 91.2 per cent for commerce, and 87.4 per cent for science. Similarly, at HR College, the commerce stream cut-off is 92.4 per cent. At KC College, the cut-offs are 85 per cent for arts, 91.2 per cent for commerce, and 86.4 per cent for science.