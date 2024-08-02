The event, organized by Dr. Neha Jagtiani, the Principal of R.D. National College, aimed to empower young minds against cyber threats, emphasizing the importance of safety measures in an increasingly hazardous online environment

Bandra's National College collaborated with NGOs WHAT NOW and Talk To Me to create awareness about online sexual exploitation and cyber crime. Pic/ Shadab Khan

Mumbai: Bandra's National College, NGOs come together to fight online sexual exploitation and cyber crime

Online sexual exploitation and abuse is a serious issue that requires immediate attention and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including schools and colleges. As part of one such endeavor aimed at creating awareness about online sexual exploitation and cyber crime, Bandra's National College has collaborated with NGOs WHAT NOW and Talk To Me.

In today’s digital era, where everyone, including school and college-going students, has easy access to the Internet and various online platforms, they are increasingly vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. Taking this concern forward, on Wednesday, July 31, R.D. and S.H. National College, Bandra (W), hosted a significant panel discussion on the pressing issue of cyber crime. The event, organized by Dr. Neha Jagtiani, the Principal of R.D. National College, aimed to empower young minds against cyber threats, emphasizing the importance of safety measures in an increasingly hazardous online environment.

A Call to Action for Digital Safety

In an age where young students are frequently caught in the web of sexual exploitation rackets and suffer from the detrimental effects of the internet, this event sought to address these critical issues head-on. The discussion at the event focused on the urgent need to protect students from online threats that can lead to severe consequences, including suicidal thoughts and self-harm, often stemming from a sense of helplessness. According to college authorities, awareness and guidance on the issue will not be limited to this event but will continue further.

For Wednesday's event, the college hosted actor Taha Shah Badusha, of the Netflix series “Heeramandi” fame, as the Brand Ambassador for this campaign. Accompanying him was Dr. Narender Kinger, trustee of the Talk To Me NGO.

Pioneering Social Causes and Community Outreach

R.D. and S.H. National College has consistently been at the forefront of social causes and community outreach programs. The institution is dedicated to educating the youth of the 21st century about the toxic effects of Online Sexual Exploitation (OSA) and equipping them with the knowledge to counter these dangers prudently. This event also aimed to support students who have already been victimized online.

Collaborating with Key Organizations

The crucial seminar was organized in collaboration with WHAT NOW, an NGO led by philanthropist and entrepreneur Neeti Goel, along with co-founder Nivedeta Shreyans. Together, they have been tirelessly campaigning to foster a spirit of resilience among today's impressionable youth. Their relentless efforts highlight the importance of addressing cyber crime and building a safer digital world for future generations.