Mumbai's water supply comes from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the lake levels of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai have reached 80.45 per cent.

On Friday, the BMC recorded overall lake levels of 11,64,405 million litres or 80.45 per cent of capacity. In comparison, the levels were 77.33 per cent during the same period in 2023 and 88.87 per cent in 2022.

Mumbai's water comes from the Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs. Tansa's water level is currently at 99.50 per cent. The potable water levels are 85.21 per cent in Middle Vaitarna, 53.22 per cent in Upper Vaitarna and 79.44 per cent in Bhatsa. Meanwhile, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Vihar are all at 100 each.

According to Mid-Day, the lakes got moderate rainfall in the last two days, increasing their storage by 50,000 million litres. Mumbai uses approximately 4,500 to 4,900 million litres of water per day, therefore the existing storage augmentation meets 10 to 11 days of the city's water requirements.

Although the city has not received much rain since Saturday, the lake areas received some rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. With two more months of rain expected, the water supply might be 100 per cent by the conclusion of the rainy season, enough to last until the end of the summer.

Another Mid-Day report stated rain activity has considerably dropped, with lake areas receiving very little precipitation. However, due to heavy rainfall earlier in the week and the percolation effect, the Upper Vaitarna reservoir has now reached halfway capacity.

On Thursday, Upper Vaitarna reached 50 per cent capacity. The lake's capacity is 2,27,047 million litres, and it now holds 1,15,648 million litres.

Although the rain has slowed over the last two days, lake levels have marginally increased due to the mild rainfall. With two months of rainy season remaining, the lakes are predicted to be filled by the conclusion of the season.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday. The latest weather report indicates "light to moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during the night or early morning."

The city's maximum temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.