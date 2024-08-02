Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Upper Vaitarna stock reaches halfway mark

Mumbai: Upper Vaitarna stock reaches halfway mark

Updated on: 02 August,2024 04:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Despite rain abating, water in lake improves owing to moderate rainfall in first half of week

Rain activity has abated further and lake areas witnessed hardly any precipitation. However, the Upper Vaitarna finally crossed the halfway mark due to moderate rainfall in the first half of the week and percolation effect.


While four out of seven lakes are already full and the combined water stock reached 78 per cent mark, one of the lakes, Upper Vaitarna, was lagging behind. The lake finally touched the 50 per cent mark on Thursday.




The lake has a capacity to store 2,27,047 million litres of water. Currently, it has stored 1,15,648 million litres of water. Other two lakes, Middle Vaitarna filled up to 83 per cent while Bhatsa, the largest lake, is 77 per cent full. 

The rain has slackened for two days, but lake levels increased marginally due to light rainfall. With two more months of rainy season still left, the lakes may get filled by the end of the season.

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

