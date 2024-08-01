Mumbai's water supply comes from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water levels of the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai have reached 78.40 per cent. On Thursday, the BMC recorded overall lake levels of 11,34,736 million litres or 78.40 per cent of capacity. In comparison, the rates were 76.50 per cent over the same period in 2023 and 88.80 per cent in 2022.

Mumbai gets its water from the Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs. Tansa's water level is currently at 99.26 per cent. Potable water levels are 83.13 per cent in Middle Vaitarna, 50.90 per cent in Upper Vaitarna and 76.64 per cent in Bhatsa. Meanwhile, Tulsi, Modak Sagar, and Vihar are all presently at 100 per cent capacity.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdate pic.twitter.com/mtJoZ8xhDq — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 1, 2024

Meanwhile, a mid-day report stated that the lakes received minor rainfall during the last two days, increasing their stock by 50,000 million litres. Mumbai utilises around 4,500 to 4,900 million litres of water each day, so the current storage augmentation covers 10 to 11 days of the city's water needs.

Although the city has not received much rain since Saturday, the lake areas experienced modest rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. With two more months of rain forecast, the water supply could reach 100 per cent by the end of the rainy season, enough to last until the end of the summer.

Meanwhile India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted: "light to moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during the night or early morning".

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.