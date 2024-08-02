Thane: Three cars crushed as hoarding collapses in Kalyan

The accident occurred around 10.30 at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area amid light downpour

No person was injured in the incident. Source photo

A hoarding collapsed on Friday morning in Maharashtra's Thane district crushing three vehicles, an official said. No injuried or casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

The accident occurred at 10.18 at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area amid light downpour, said a statement by RDMC.

As per the PTI report, Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.

A team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway, he said, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.

The incident was captured on a CCTV nearby. The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known. The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, in a latest post on 'X' said that the Municipal Commissioner has inspected the incident and ordered action.

Further details are awaited.