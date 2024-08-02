Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Three cars crushed as hoarding collapses in Kalyan

Thane: Three cars crushed as hoarding collapses in Kalyan

Updated on: 02 August,2024 11:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident occurred around 10.30 at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area amid light downpour

Thane: Three cars crushed as hoarding collapses in Kalyan

No person was injured in the incident. Source photo

Listen to this article
Thane: Three cars crushed as hoarding collapses in Kalyan
x
00:00

A hoarding collapsed on Friday morning in Maharashtra's Thane district crushing three vehicles, an official said. No injuried or casualties have been reported so far in the incident.


The accident occurred at 10.18 at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area amid light downpour, said a statement by RDMC.



As per the PTI report, Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.


A team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway, he said, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.

The incident was captured on a CCTV nearby. The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known. The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation, in a latest post on 'X' said that the Municipal Commissioner has inspected the incident and ordered action. 

 

Further details are awaited. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane kalyan mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK