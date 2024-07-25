Maharashtra: School to be closed on July 26 in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Pune

In view of heavy rainfall alerts in districts of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Pune and Kalyan-Dombivali, schools have been declared shut on July 26

Pic/ Kirti Surve

As heavy rainfall continue to lash several districts of Maharashtra, schools have been declared shut on July 26 in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Raigad and Pune.

Schools in Thane district have been declared closed on July 26 Friday in view of the IMD's orange alert for the district, announced the Thane Municipal Corporation. All schools in Thane from all boards and mediums, including aided and non-aided, have been given a holiday. The decision applies to all educational institutes from grade 1 to grade 12.

In Navi Mumbai too, all schools of all mediums in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area will be closed on July 26 for the safety of the students. A red alert has been issued in Panvel.

Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation also declared the closure of all schools on Friday in the background of heavy rainfall on Thursday and a prediction of similar conditions on Friday too. The order applies to all schools, including municipalities and private-aided/partially-aided/self-financed schools in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal area.

Similarly, in Raigad district, all anganwadis, government, and private primary and secondary schools, Zilla parishad schools, colleges, ashram schools, and all educational institutions have been declared shut on Friday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad district. In view of the red alert, Raigad collector Kishan Jawale announced a holiday for all government and private schools, training institutes, and colleges. As per an official release, rivers like Kundlika, Amba, Savitri, and Thinganga are flowing above their danger mark due to heavy rain. Meanwhile, low-lying areas in the district have been flooded and incidents of tree-falling have been reported at various locations in the district, said the release.

As the meteorological department warned of heavy rain in some parts of Pune district, the schools on Ghatmathya in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city, Bhor, Velha, Mulshi, Maval, Khadakwasla dam area, Khed, Junnar Ambegaon taluk will remain closed on July 26. A day after rains wrecked havoc in Pune on Thursday, an orange alert has been issued in the district for Friday.

IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai and the neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad on Thursday, saying that there was a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall, alongside extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.

Due to the heavy downpour, local trains were delayed on Thursday on the Harbour and Central line. A delay of 10-15 mins on both the lines was reported.

The red alert for Mumbai shall remain effective till July 26, said the India Meteorological Department.

The catchment areas had continuous rains, causing the lakes at Vihar and Modak Sagar to overflow. This has increased the overall water stock to the point where four of the seven reservoirs that provide the city with drinkable water are now overflowing.