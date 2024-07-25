IMD says residents should be ready for significant rainfall that could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions

IMD has issued a yellow alert for city. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article IMD issues Yellow alert for Mumbai, Orange for MMR, Red for Palghar x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) today, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to brace for adverse weather conditions.

Huge waves crash onto the road during high tide. File Pic/Shadab Khan

In a more severe notice, the IMD has placed Palghar under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall with expected precipitation exceeding 100mm. “The orange alert for MMR suggests residents should be ready for significant rainfall that could lead to flooding in low-lying areas. Meanwhile, Mumbai itself has been placed on yellow alert with heavy to very heavy rainfall warning,” said an official.

“For Palghar, very heavy rainfall can be anticipated that can result in severe flooding, waterlogging and damage to property and infrastructure,” the official added. BMC’s Disaster Management Department has forecasted high tides exceeding four metres, expected at 2.18 am and 2.51 pm on Wednesday. “This has raised the risk of flooding during high tides as there will be no way for accumulated water to flush out,” added another IMD official.

