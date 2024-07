The Thane district received 138 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 1 pm, bringing this season's total to 1,424 mm

Pic/Sameer Abedi

Rains battered most parts of Thane district on Thursday, leading to widespread flooding and necessitating rescue operations in Ambernath and some other areas.

The Thane district received 138 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 1 pm, bringing this season's total to 1,424 mm, a civic official told PTI.

In Ambernath, 18 elderly residents of Sahavas old age home were relocated to upper floors at another old age home in Maher amid Thane rains. Similarly, 30 children and staff from Satkarma ashram were rescued and shifted to Pragati Andha Vidyalaya, reported PTI.

As many as 200 persons were evacuated to BSUP building.

In Kalyan, 40 families, comprising 156 persons, were relocated as a precautionary measure amid Thane rains.

Water levels exceeded the danger level in Badlapur barrage, Jambul dam, Mohane dam and Ulhas river in Kalyan, reported PTI.

The villages of Mohane, Varap, Valdhuni, Kalyan, Ane, Bhisol, Rayte, Apti, Dahagaon, and Manjarli in Kalyan taluka; Ambernath, Badlapur, Eranjad, Kudsavre, Kanhere, and Kasgaon in Ambernath taluka; Shahad, Ulhasnagar, and Mharal in Ulhasnagar taluka; and Dive Agar and Rajnoli in Bhiwandi taluka are expected to be affected due to flooding, district officials told PTI.

Villages around the Tansa dam were put on high alert as the water storage in the dam reached 99.18 per cent capacity. Additionally, five houses, including two kutcha houses, were reported damaged in Bhiwandi and Shahapur talukas.

In Kalyan taluka, the movement on the Runde and Rayte bridges has been suspended due to overflowing water, with villagers along the riverbanks alerted for safety.

Kalyan-Murbad road and Murbad-Sahapur roads were closed due to submerged bridges. In Kalyan, 96 families were asked to shift to safe locations, reported PTI.

The Murbad-Shahapur road was closed as Chikli bridge went under water.

Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Thane district to assist with rescue and relief efforts, officials said.

Meanwhile, about 400 people were evacuated to safety on Thursday following flooding in Sinhagad Road and some other areas along the riverbank in Pune city due to incessant rains, officials said.

Two columns of the Army were deployed in Sinhagad Road area which was severely affected by flooding, they said.

Besides, teams of the NDRF, fire brigade as well as the district and city disaster management cells were pressed into service to carry out relief operations.

Water entered several housing societies and houses in low-lying areas along the Sinhagad Road. Cars and two-wheelers stood in water.

(With inputs from PTI)