The BMC-managed Vihar Lake began overflowing at around 3.50 am today, said the civic agency in their communique.

Amidst intermittent intense spells of Mumbai rains, the Vihar and Modak Sagar Lakes, which supply water to the city, overflowed after reaching its full capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Thursday. While Vihar lake overflowed in the wee hours of Thursday, by 11 am, Modak Sagar followed suit. So far, four of seven lakes have overflowed this season.

The BMC-managed Vihar Lake began overflowing at around 3.50 am today, said the civic agency and added that Vihar's full storage capacity if 27,698 million litres

"Vihar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 3:50 AM today. The full storage capacity of Vihar Lake is 2,769.8 crore litres (27,698 million litres)," BMC wrote in their communique.

The BMC made a similar announcement after Modak Sagar overflowed; they wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Modak-Sagar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, started overflowing at around 10:40 am today. Modak-Sagar Lake is the fourth lake to overflow this season. The full storage capacity of Modak-Sagar Lake is 12,892.5 crore litres (1,28,925 million litres)."

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared on Thursday that the current 10 per cent water curtailment in Mumbai's water supply will end on Monday, July 29.

The decision was made because the city's water reservoirs were overflowing as a result of the intense rainfall in Mumbai. Due to a drop in dam water storage, the BMC imposed a 10 per cent water cut last month as a precaution.

“️The reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are experiencing heavy rains, resulting in a steady increase in water storage. Currently, four reservoirs – Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa & Modaksagar – are overflowing. As of 6 a.m. today, the water stock in the reservoirs reached 66.77 per cent. Given the overall situation, the 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai’s water supply will be withdrawn starting Monday, 29th July 2024. The BMC is also withdrawing a 10 per cent water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from Monday, 29th July 2024,” the BMC said in a post on X.