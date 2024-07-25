The municipal corporation has appealed to schools to inform parents and take necessary precautions

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Mumbai amid heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the city.

The municipal corporation has appealed to schools to inform parents and take necessary precautions amid Mumbai rains.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert warning for Mumbai. Considering this, a holiday has been declared for all schools and all colleges within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. With reference to this, BMC appeals to schools and the teachers to inform the representatives of guardians; alongwith take necessary precautions and ensure proper coordination at the school level," the BMC said in a post on X.

Amid Mumbai rains, several areas of the city recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall between 4 am and 1 pm on Thursday, an official told PTI.

Malpa Dongri area in Andheri recorded the highest rainfall of 157 mm during this period followed by Paspoli in Powai receiving 155 mm and Dindoshi receiving 154 mm rainfall.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai city and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places during the day.

In the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri district (heavy to very heavy rainfall) and a yellow alert for Sindhudurg district for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took stock of the flooding situation in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities which are receiving extremely heavy rains, reported PTI.

Pawar visited the state disaster management department at the government headquarters 'Mantralaya' in Mumbai and instructed officials in the affected cities to mobilise all necessary resources and relocate people to safer areas, reported PTI.

Fadnavis was briefed about the deployment of two teams of the National Disaster Response Force in Pune and use of 11 boats to relocate residents of Ekata Nagar there to safer locations, reported PTI.

Both leaders also issued a public appeal, urging people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and remain calm.

(With inputs from PTI)