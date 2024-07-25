The heavy rainfall in Mumbai has affected flight operations with some of the flights either being diverted or getting cancelled altogether, ANI reported. Air India said that it was offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Thursday.

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai has affected flight operations with some of the flights either being diverted or getting cancelled altogether, ANI reported.

Air India said that it was offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on Thursday. The airline also shared a link and asked people to check the flight status before heading to the airport.

"Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on July 25, 2024," the airline posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the airline warned passengers about the potential disruption in flight operations as a result of the heavy rainfall.

"Flights to and from Mumbai may be affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement," said the airline in a post earlier in the morning.

Indigo has also put out tweets on social media platform X to inform passengers about the situation. As several flights have been delayed, the airline has requested its passengers to check the flight status before leaving for airport.

On Thursday morning, the Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement after it was waterlogged. Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas in the city. The heavy rainfall overnight has disrupted some public transport services, causing inconvenience to countless commuters.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has warned of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. The forecast indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also very likely.

As per BMC, the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are experiencing heavy rains, resulting in a steady increase in water storage. Currently, Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar reservoirs are overflowing. As Mumbai and its surrounding areas received abundant rainfall, the civic authorities have decided to withdraw the decision to impose a 10% water cut in Mumbai, Thane City, Bhiwandi, and the neighbouring gram panchayats.

(With ANI inputs)