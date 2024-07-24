Breaking News
Mumbai lakes that supply water to the city at 66.77 per cent, says BMC

Updated on: 25 July,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Mumbai lakes that supply water to the city at 66.77 per cent, says BMC

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai lakes that supply water to the city at 66.77 per cent, says BMC
The collective lake levels of the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are now at 66.77 per cent as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data. The BMC on Thursday stated that the collective water level is now at 9,66,395 million litres of water or 66.77 per cent. 


The city draws water from seven reservoirs that are: Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.



As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.18 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 98.66 per cent of water stock is available.


In Middle Vaitarna 63.32 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 34.13 per cent, and Bhatsa 64.09 per cent, portable water stock is available. Meanwhile, both Vihar and Tulsi lakes have 100 per cent useful water levels. 

On Wednesday evening, the Tansa lake began overflowing, the BMC said. The lake overflowed at 4 pm on Wednesday with the water storage in all seven reservoirs going up by 17 days in just 24 hours. 

According to a mid-day report, the catchment area of all seven rains had received over 60 mm of rain in the 24 hours between July 23 and July 24. Reportedly, the highest rainfall was recorded in Upper Vaitarna Lake, with 115 mm.

The report added that the Tansa Lake is located in the Shahpur district in Thane and supplies nearly 400 million litres of water to Mumbai. In 2023, the lake had overflowed on July 26. 

The lake overflowed on July 14, 2022, and again on July 22, 2021. Tansa Lake's total capacity is 1.45 lakh million litres.

Tulsi Lake, one of two lakes that supplies water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing at 8:30 am July 20. This is a replay of last year's occurrence, when the lake began overflowing on July 20, 2023, at 1:28 pm, said the civic agency in a communique.

mumbai water levels brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

