Maharashtra rains: CM Eknath Shinde appeals to people to "move to safer places" amid heavy rainfall

Maharashtra rains: CM Eknath Shinde appeals to people to "move to safer places" amid heavy rainfall

Updated on: 25 July,2024 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Amid Maharashtra rains, the Maharashtra Chief Minister called the Raigad collector and told him to help all flood-affected people and assured him of all help

Maharashtra rains: CM Eknath Shinde appeals to people to

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra rains: CM Eknath Shinde appeals to people to "move to safer places" amid heavy rainfall
As the state of Maharashtra faces the effects of continuous rainfall, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the state, reported news agency ANI.


Amid Maharashtra rains, the Maharashtra Chief Minister called the Raigad collector and told him to help all flood-affected people and assured him of all help. Traffic has been halted at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route following the debris from a landslide as a result of the heavy rains, reported ANI.



According to Raigad Police, "Traffic is stopped at Tamhini Ghat in the Raigad-Pune route due to a landslide. Traffic will be stopped for the next few hours until the debris is cleared," reported ANI.


Speaking to ANI, Shinde said that water is still there on the roads and in the houses in Pune. He also said that the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner have been put on alert.

"There is water on the roads and in the houses of people in Pune. There is a lot of rain at Khadakwasla Dam and in the catchment area. The District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner are on alert," he said.

Further, he said that teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed and army and airlifting teams have also been kept on alert amid Maharashtra rains. "Teams of NDRF and SDRF are deployed there. I have spoken to the Army to keep their teams on alert. Preparations have also been made for airlifting operations if needed," reported ANI.

Shinde appealed to the people and asked them to cooperate with the administration to move to safer places. He also said that an orange alert had been sounded in Mumbai for the next three hours.

"I appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration to move to safer places. In Mumbai, an 'orange' alert has been sounded for the next 3 hours. I have spoken to the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner to take all measures. 222 water pumps are working to drain excess water in different areas," he said.

He added, "There is water accumulated on railway tracks in the Kurla and Ghatkopar areas. Work is being done to open the Andheri subway, which is closed right now. I appeal to Mumbaikars not to venture outside, if not required. I have also spoken to Raigad Collector and directed him to remain alert."

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rains in the hilly areas of Pune in the Western Ghats, the Pune administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges.

(With inputs from ANI)

maharashtra Eknath Shinde mumbai mumbai news news mumbai rains mumbai weather

