The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the ongoing 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai's water supply from Monday, July 29.

The decision has been taken as the reservoirs supplying water to the city have been flowing at full capacity due to heavy Mumbai rains. The BMC implemented a 10% water cut last month as a precautionary measure due to a reduction in water stock in dams.

“️The reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are experiencing heavy rains, resulting in a steady increase in water storage. Currently, four reservoirs – Vihar, Tulsi, Tansa & Modaksagar – are overflowing. As of 6 a.m. today, the water stock in the reservoirs reached 66.77%. Given the overall situation, the 10% water cut in Mumbai’s water supply will be withdrawn starting Monday, 29th July 2024. The BMC is also withdrawing a 10% water cut to Thane City, Bhiwandi, and Outside City Division Grampanchyats, where water is supplied by BMC, from Monday, 29th July 2024,” the BMC said in a post on X.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, causing waterlogging on roads in some areas that led to traffic snarls and also delayed local train operations.

Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes started overflowing. With this, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are now overflowing, which improved the overall water stock.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours starting at 8 am.

Due to heavy Mumbai rains, the water level of the Mithi river, which runs through the industrial hub of the city, rose to 2.5 metres, while its danger mark is 4.2 metres, officials said, adding that a high tide of 4.64 metres has been predicted in the Arabian Sea at 2.51 pm.

Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing at around 3.50 am, while Modak Sagar started overflowing at 10.40 am.

Powai and Tulsi lakes have already started overflowing.

The IMD forecast that Mumbai will most likely witness occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.