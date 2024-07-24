The island city recorded 44 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 90 mm and western Mumbai 89 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Representative Image/ Satej Shinde

After a quiet night, the rains roared on Thursday morning with Mumbai and the metropolitan region receiving torrential downpours. The rainfall caused a drop in visibility, waterlogging in several low-lying areas and also disrupted traffic.

As the rain continued its onslaught, a third of seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai overflowed in the wee hours of Thursday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on July 25 morning, announced that the Vihar Lake had overflown after it breached its 27,698 million litre holding capacity.

The India Meteorological Department, in their Mumbai weather update, stated that the city and suburbs will see moderate to intense spells of rainfall and gusty winds during the next three to four hours. IMD, in their Nowcast Mumbai weather update, added that winds are likely to reach 50-60 kmph.

In their daily forecast, IMD stated that moderate to heavy rain would be seen in the city and suburbs and stated there was a possibility of very heavy rainfall in a few places in the next 24 hours. Occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph are very likely, IMD added in their Mumbai weather update.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.64 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.51 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.00 metres is expected at 9.00 pm today.

🌨️ काल (२४.०७.२०२४) सकाळी ८ ते आज (२५.०७.२०२४) सकाळी ८ वाजेपर्यंत या २४ तासांच्या कालावधीत मुंबई महानगरात कोसळलेला सरासरी पाऊस



➡️ मुंबई शहर - ४४ मिमी.

➡️ पूर्व उपनगरे - ९० मिमी.

➡️ पश्चिम उपनगरे - ८९ मिमी.

---

🌨️ The average rainfall in Mumbai from yesterday (24.07.2024) 8 am to… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

Mumbai weather update: Rail, road, BEST traffic hit

Several areas were waterlogged after the rains battered Mumbai and surrounding areas. Andheri Subway had to be closed for vehicular traffic yet again after it was inundated. Mumbai traffic police said that traffic movement at Parel's TT bridge northbound carriageway was slow due to a bus breakdown.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Andheri following heavy rainfall; Andheri Subway closed for vehicular movement. pic.twitter.com/9iCTm03w1S — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024

Meanwhile, several BEST routes in two locations were diverted due to waterlogging and tree uprooting incidents, a spokesperson said. The BEST said due to a tree uprooting near Matoshree at Kalanagar in Bandra, buses no 215, 316, 317, 87, 11, 255 etc. have been diverted in both directions via Western Express Highway up to Kherwadi junction and then as usual from 6.00 am. Due to water logging at Unit no 22 (Aarey colony), routes 460, 489 &. A-186 diverted via Sakinaka on both sides from 6.50 am.

While Central and Western Railway both claimed that the train operations across all corridors were running smoothly in their monsoon update, the commuters reported significant delays. While commuters on WR said they faced a delay of at most 10 minutes, the commuters travelling in CR stated that the trains were running at least 15 minutes late.