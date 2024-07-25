Breaking News
Thane rains: KDMC officials inspect flood-prone areas in Kalyan

Updated on: 25 July,2024 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The civic body further stated that, in light of the continuous rains in Kalyan, all officers and staff are present at various locations, monitoring all developments closely

Amid heavy rainfall across Maharashtra, officials from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) visited flood-prone areas in Kalyan on Thursday.


"A joint inspection of the flood-prone areas of Kalyan (East), Valdhuni, was conducted, and the residents in these areas have been relocated for their safety. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the emergency room," the civic body said in a post on X while sharing updates on Thane rains.




"In the wake of continuous rains in the Kalyan Dombivli municipal area, all systems of the municipal corporation are actively operating on-site. Officers and staff are present at various locations, closely monitoring all developments. For assistance, contact the emergency toll-free number," the civic body said in a post on X while sharing updates on Thane rains.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, causing waterlogging on roads in some areas that led to traffic snarls and also delayed local train operations.

Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas, Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes started overflowing. With this, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are now overflowing, which improved the overall water stock, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours starting at 8 am.

Due to incessant rains, the water level of the Mithi river, which runs through the industrial hub of the city, rose to 2.5 metres, while its danger mark is 4.2 metres, an official said, adding that a high tide of 4.64 metres has been predicted in the Arabian Sea at 2.51 pm.

Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing at around 3.50 am, while Modak Sagar started overflowing at 10.40 am, the officials said.
Powai and Tulsi lakes have already started overflowing.

The IMD forecast that Mumbai will most likely witness occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph, they said.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Thursday, the island city recorded 44 mm rainfall, its eastern and western suburbs 90 mm and 89 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

