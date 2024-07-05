Mumbai: Gang of 6 locks out luggage van of Kalyan local

Regular commuters up in arms against women who monopolise coach on morning train

A woman latching the door of the compartment; (right) the women sharing food while the doors are locked

A ‘kitty party’ group of female commuters has been locking the doors of the compartment on the Kalyan-CSMT ladies' special train, causing inconvenience to women waiting to board. The harassed commuters have recorded a video showing the group blocking the doors and preventing others from boarding. A female commuter who travels on the 8.09 am train from Kalyan said, “This issue has been happening over the past five to six months. About six women from the group board the luggage compartment at Kopar and, after settling in, lock both exits, keeping the doors shut for the next three stations (Diva, Mumbra, and Kalwa).”



This restricts other women without luggage from entering. The group claims the compartment is reserved for commuters with luggage who have vendor passes, yet some members of the group do not carry any luggage themselves. Speaking to mid-day Dr Swapnil Nilla, the Chief PRO of Central Railway said, “Action will be initiated against the group of women. Female passengers are not allowed to travel without luggage in this compartment. However, blocking someone’s way is not acceptable. Will ensure that corrective action is taken to curb such instances.”



Women latch the door of the compartment (right) The door locked with a dupatta

“Who has given them the right to block the doors of the train? They are not railway authorities. We have requested them on many occasions to stop doing this, as it could be life-threatening. Many ladies board the train from these stations and if they shut the doors while a woman is trying to board the train it can be life threatening.” said a commuter.

Daily commuters have reported facing this issue for nearly six months, with the group continuing to harass them despite their pleas to board the train when the other compartment is overcrowded. “These women lock the door, then eat and chat, even discussing at which station to remove the lock. They only let in selected passengers and ask if they have a vendor pass. They are very rude and sometimes use foul language if things do not go their way,” said a 35-year-old female commuter.

“The group would discuss what they would bring to eat the next day and at which station they would allow other co-passengers to enter. They always talk about the huge crowd from Kalwa and Mumbra that board the train and that they should immediately shut the door once their favourite people without any luggage enter the train,” said a commuter.