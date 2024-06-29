Retaining wall collapses near Thane station injuring pedestrian; Uran station subway floods

A retaining wall near Thane railway station collapsed on Friday; A pedestrian was injured in the incident of wall collapse; Subway at Uran railway station again witnessed water logging

Maharashtra: Big rain unleashes small disasters on Central Railway

As the first big rains struck the city, Central Railway faced two incidents — a wall collapse near Thane injuring one pedestrian and water logging in its subway at Uran station of the port line. According to the information received by the Disaster Management Unit on Friday at around 11.44 am, a railway safety wall (about 60 feet long and 20 feet high) collapsed on a pedestrian, Narendra Koli, 62, a resident of Trimurti Building, Chendani Koliwada. Koli was injured in his left leg and he was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital Kalwa for treatment. The wall is located just ahead of platform number two at Kalwa end and work on removing debris and restoration was underway till late evening.

Meanwhile, at Uran station of the port line, the station subway was completely waterlogged leaving passengers in the lurch with knee-deep water. The station was inaugurated in January 2024. “The subway was used as a swimming pool by all the locals last year and that news went viral. The authorities should have got a hint from that and installed proper pumps and equipment to take out water,” Ankush Vaity, a local said.

