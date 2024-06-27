The old red-and-blue signs will remain, Indian Railways said on Thursday

The new signboard is already up at Borivli station. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: Tricolour signboards scrapped x 00:00

The Indian Railways on Thursday said it was rolling back its policy based on the Indian tricolour and reverting to the blue and red signage for station names. Station signage of Borivli on the WR and Badlapur on the Central Railway had been changed as per the new policy so far.

As per the signage guidelines for railway stations issued by Railway Board earlier, the colour scheme for the station name board was as per the tricolour flag of the country and the shape was round. However, as per the Addendum & Corrigendum Slip No. 1 issued by the Railway Board now in June 2024, the station name board should be square shaped with red ring bisected centrally with blue rectangular band,” a note from the Ministry of Railways said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All our station name boards will be as per the updated policy addendum, and the station name board at Borivli, Badlapur and other stations shall be changed shortly,” a railway spokesperson said. Commuters said the Railways should focus on passenger amenities and utilities instead of updating signage and boards. . “The purpose of signages is for displaying info, not patriotism. None of these make it readable better to a person inside a moving train. Good that the Railways reverted back to the original ones,” commuter HV Kumar said.