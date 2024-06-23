Western Railway unveils Rs 2,206 crore passenger amenities mega plan

The WR aims to create Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure with an outlay of Rs 11.7 crore

The plan includes expanding facilities for Divyangjans

With a focus on innovation and passenger satisfaction, Western Railway on Sunday announced a comprehensive plan of Rs 2,206 crore for several passenger-centric works aimed at enhancing amenities for its passengers as well as improving their overall travel experience. The plan also includes expanding facilities for Divyangjans at a cost of more than Rs 11 crore.

“The WR aims to create Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure with an outlay of Rs 11.7 crore. Under this, several works have been planned which includes installation of ramps and railings at major stations to facilitate easy movement for wheelchair users and passengers with mobility impairments. Specially designed toilets & drinking water booths and reserved parking spaces near station entrances have been provided to meet the needs of the Divyang passengers. For the convenience of visually impaired passengers, braille signages have been provided at 39 stations, while tactile paths have also been provided to assist such passengers to safely navigate at stations. Total 86 wheelchairs are available at all non-suburban stations, while at suburban stations, provision for 01 wheelchair on each platform has been made. 69 lifts are already available at 24 stations and work on 13 additional lifts are progressing at a fast pace, while the work on 13 more lifts will be taken up after the monsoon season. These state-of-the-art facilities have been designed to meet the needs of Divyangjan passengers to ensure that their travel experience is as seamless and comfortable as possible,” Westerrn Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek told Mid-Day.

Abhishek further added that 121 escalators are already available at 33 stations. “One more escalator will soon be commissioned at Ram Mandir station. Moreover, provision for additional 12 escalators has also been sanctioned. Platform extension works, improvement and upgradation of platform surfaces, platform cover shed provision/replacement/extension etc. are also being executed. Modernization of Waiting Rooms with enhanced seating arrangements and Air Conditioning is in progress at the non-suburban station under Amrit Bharat stations. To ensure availability of clean drinking water, almost 100 Water Vending Machines are in the process of installation, out of which 34 have already been installed,” he said.

“Digital information screens has been installed at Mumbai Central station for real-time train information and other passenger services. Provision of Coach Guidance System and Train Indicator Boards at Borivali, Virar, Saphale, Palghar, Boisar, Dahanu Road and Vapi stations is in progress. Counter Communication System installed at 345 UTS booking counter & 91 PRS counter for better two way communication. Similarly, Talk Back System have been installed at 36 suburban stations between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, 18 Main Line stations & 10 stations in Udhna – Jalgaon section. With a view to enhance security measures, more CCTV cameras are being installed across stations,” he added.

“Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has also started the work of improvement & face-lifting several stations under Amrit Bharat station scheme. 56 works are being executed at a cost of approx Rs 513 crore. Under this scheme there are eight suburban stations namely, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Malad, Jogeshwari Coaching Terminal, Palghar and 11 non-suburban stations i.e. Umbergaon Road, Sanjan, Vapi, Bilimora, Bilimora (NG), Sachin, Bhestan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharangaon etc. 12 m wide FOB in the form of roof plazas with retail kiosks, lifts and escalators are being planned at 17 stations,” he elaborated.