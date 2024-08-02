Officially, only 334 potholes in Mumbai

While back-breaking craters double in two weeks, BMC claims it has filled 97 per cent of them

Giant craters on the road right outside Dadar station’s platform 5, on July 20. Pics/Shadab Khan

Despite the recent slowdown in rain, 334 potholes still remain on city roads, according to BMC data. The number of potholes doubled in the last two weeks due to continuous rain. As of July 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had registered 5,814 potholes since the heavy rain began in early July. By the end of July, this number had surged to 11,995. BMC says it has filled 11,661 potholes and is currently working on the remaining 334.