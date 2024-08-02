Mumbai University issues notice to Somaiya colleges over fees hike

University demands explanation for fee hikes within seven days

MNVS delegation outside the Somaiya Vidyavihar campus

Mumbai University (MU) has issued notices to three colleges on the Somaiya Vidyavihar campus following complaints of charging “unauthorised” excess fees from students. This action was in response to the allegations by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), which accused the colleges of imposing exorbitant fees for aided programs despite receiving government grants and violating multiple state university regulations.

However, the Somaiya Trust has clarified that the fee revision was conducted in consultation with the competent authority at Mumbai University and strictly adheres to the applicable norms and regulations. The colleges in question are: S.K. Somaiya College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, K J Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce and K J Somaiya College of Science and Commerce.

MNVS confronts principals

These institutions have been accused of demanding fees beyond the limits set by Mumbai University, which contravenes the Indian Constitution, Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, Prohibition of Capitation Fee Act 1987, Maharashtra Education and Institution Act 1984, and Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 the complainants have alleged.

The MNVS activists said that following repeated complaints from students and parents about the exorbitant fees they conducted surprise visits to the colleges. The MNVS delegation, led by MNVS Ghatkopar unit President Rohan Avghade, confronted the college principals last month, who reportedly refused to reduce the fees despite the allegations.

Following this confrontation, the MNVS approached Mumbai University to seek intervention. In a formal complaint dated July 16, MNVS State Chief Coordinator, Santosh Gangurde, highlighted the illegality of the fee hikes and demanded immediate action against the colleges.

In response to the complaint, Mumbai University has taken decisive action by issuing notices to the implicated colleges seeking an explanation for the allegations against them. The university has demanded an explanation for the alleged violations and instructed the colleges to justify their actions within the next seven days.

Officials speak

A senior official from Mumbai University said, “Charging additional fees without approval from the state government or the university is a violation. We are committed to ensuring that educational institutions adhere to the prescribed regulations and do not exploit students. We are waiting for a response from the colleges, following which we will decide the next course of action.”

The university has given the colleges seven days to respond to the notices. Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation could result in further disciplinary actions, said sources from the university. Meanwhile, Gangurde expressed satisfaction with the university’s swift response and reiterated the party’s commitment to fighting for students’ rights.

Gangurde said “There are other colleges in the vicinity, just within a 5-6 km radius from Somaiya. These colleges charge between Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 for the first-year BA, BCom, and BSc courses. In contrast, Somaiya colleges charge around Rs 19,811 for the same courses. We will not rest until justice is served and the excess fees are refunded to the students. Somaiya University already runs autonomous institutes with self-financed programmes that charge high fees. If these aided courses also become unaffordable, where will students from economically weaker sections go?”

Gangurde added, “This incident highlights the ongoing issue of unauthorised fee hikes in educational institutions across Maharashtra. It now depends on how Mumbai University acts. A strict stance will serve as a warning to other colleges engaging in similar practices, emphasising the need for transparency.

Dismissing all allegations, a representative of Somaiya Vidyavihar Trust told mid-day, “The fee revision undertaken by our colleges has been conducted in full concurrence with the competent authority at Mumbai University and adheres strictly to the applicable norms and regulations. We assure all stakeholders that the fee adjustments are implemented to ensure the continued provision of quality education and enhanced facilities for our students.

We are committed to maintaining transparency in our operations and upholding the trust placed in us by our students and their families. Our colleges will submit a detailed response to Mumbai University, addressing the concerns raised in the complaint.”