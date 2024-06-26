Breaking News
NEET-UG row: Surgeon under scanner for alleged scorecard discrepancy

Updated on: 27 June,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Doctor shared son’s NEET-UG scorecard with over 600 marks on Facebook; QR code reveals different photograph, prompting police probe

NEET-UG row: Surgeon under scanner for alleged scorecard discrepancy

Police personnel detain protestors over the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results. File pic

Key Highlights

  1. An orthopaedic surgeon from Latur has come under scrutiny by the local police
  2. When the QR code on the scorecard is scanned, it directs to NEET-UG website
  3. Showing the same result with the same roll number but a different photograph

An orthopaedic surgeon from Latur has come under scrutiny by the local police based on a Facebook post in which he shared his son's NEET-UG scorecard, claiming his son scored over 600 marks. However, when the QR code on the scorecard is scanned, it directs to the https://neet.ntaonline.in website, showing the same result with the same roll number but a different photograph than the one the surgeon posted. mid-day reached out to the doctor, who confirmed his post, he said, “I have checked everything is genuine, there is no problem.”

