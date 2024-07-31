Mumbai: All students of MA Journalism course in Charni Road college flunk subject!

All seven students of the batch from K P B Hinduja College of Commerce had flunked the Social Sciences and Research paper; blame university for springing exam date on them just a day prior

A batch of seven students from K P B Hinduja College of Commerce, Charni Road, studying the MA Mass Communication and Journalism (MJ) course, has found themselves in a difficult situation after failing a subject in their final year exams. Besides the flawed evaluation, the students allege that they were informed about the exam just a day prior, disrupting their preparation.

The exams for the course affiliated to Mumbai University (MU) , which usually take place in June or July, were held in April 2024 this year. Despite this unusual scheduling, the college administration informed us that the syllabus was completed well in advance, and all teaching for the course was finished before the exams.

“None of us [seven students] have scored above 10 marks in the Social Sciences and Research paper. We were all under the impression that exams, as usual, would be scheduled in June or July. However, they scheduled it in April, and we were all informed a day prior to the exam about it. The timetable was forwarded to us on a WhatsApp group. This is an MA, a two-year course, and just because we failed this one exam, we couldn’t get our degree,” one of the students told mid-day.

Another student added, “The exam was scheduled on April 24, and we were informed about it on April 23. The college has helped us with the re-evaluation process. However, how can such errors occur? This can cost us our crucial academic year. Had we passed this exam, we would have completed our MA. Now we will have to await our fate until the re-evaluation results are declared.”

The administration stresses that they have fulfilled their responsibilities and that the current situation is not due to any fault on their part. The institution also emphasised that while it is the students’ responsibility to check the university exam dates, the administration ensured that they were informed accordingly. In a written statement to mid-day’s query on the issue, Principal of the college Dr Minu Madlani stated: “To recap, the batch consisted of only seven students, and their university exams typically take place in June or July. However, this year, the exams were held in April. Despite the unusual timing, we ensured that the syllabus was completed and all teaching was finished before the exams. Although it is the students’ responsibility to check the university exam dates, we still informed them accordingly. As part of their orientation programme in their first year, we explicitly instructed students that all examinations would be conducted by the university and that the schedule would be declared by the University of Mumbai. We also advised them to regularly visit the university website for updates.”

Madlani’s statement further read: “All students appeared for the exams and passed, except for one subject, Social Science and Research, in which they unfortunately failed. We have assisted them in applying for re-evaluation and obtaining a photocopy of their answer sheets from the University. Upon receiving the answer sheets, students have identified discrepancies in the allotted marks, which need to be addressed by the university. I want to emphasise that we have fulfilled our responsibilities, and the situation is not a result of any fault on our part.”