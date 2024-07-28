Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food

What happens when a college canteen’s beloved dishes are replaced with an all-healthy menu? Admins, teachers and students say it may not matter

NMIMS students during lunch time in the college canteen at Vile Parle. Pic/Anurag Ahire

College canteens are more than just eateries; they are vibrant hubs for spontaneous discussions, social interactions, and spaces where food meets friendship. The relationship between canteens and students is multifaceted, and their role revolves much around the food served there. But what happens when your canteen’s beloved junk food is replaced with an all-healthy menu?

In a significant move to combat the rising tide of obesity and diabetes, the National Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), a national think tank specialising in nutrition and public health, has called on educational institutions to ban unhealthy foods. In response, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 15 issued a notification to all higher educational institutes (HEIs), banning the sale of junk food prepared in their canteens. Citing a report from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the UGC emphasised the health concerns associated with unhealthy food items.

The notification highlighted, “…India is facing a rapid increase in diseases, with one in four people being either obese or diabetic/pre-diabetic, as per the ICMR report 2020-2023... But this ban on “unhealthy” and “ultra-processed” foods in college canteens could pose significant challenges, say canteen owners and contractors. Many worry that this change will negatively impact their business. A contractor from a college in South Mumbai expressed his concerns, saying, “If we don’t sell these, the students will just go out and eat these dishes. You cannot control that. This will only hit our business.”



Neha Jagtiani and Ashish Daptardar

The canteen operators’ concerns underscore the complexities of the issue at hand. Without addressing the broader context of students’ food choices, such initiatives may struggle to achieve their intended health benefits. Talking about the UGC notification, Dr Ashish Daptardar, Additional Registrar, NMIMS University, said, “We laud the UGC’s decision to promote healthy food options in college canteens. At NMIMS, we pride ourselves on providing world-class canteen facilities across all our campuses, prioritising good food quality, hygiene, and overall dining experience. Our nutritious menu is crafted by skilled chefs using fresh, high-quality ingredients.”

Many institutions have welcomed the move, but many college administrators are in a quandary as they feel monitoring and controlling students’ eating habits is nearly impossible. While the intent behind the UGC’s directive is commendable, the practical challenges of enforcing it without adversely affecting the quality and appeal of canteen offerings may undermine its effectiveness.

Neha Jagtiani, Principal of RD National College, said, “…When it comes to eating habits, students mostly prefer convenient and affordable spicy, and mostly fried fast food, like pizza, vada pav, burger, noodles, etc., which may taste good but are unhealthy...” “While the concerns (of UGC) are well-meaning, it may be misconstrued as a totalitarian move. Besides, it may well prove to be counterproductive and myopic because the youth might resort to eating more unhealthy snacks elsewhere,” Jagtiani said.

Jagtiani further suggested that the secret sauce in preventing various kinds of NCDs is not banning the so-called junk food available on campus but inculcating the love of real food with good nutritional content amongst this population demographic, with campaigns targeted to educate about making correct food choices, not banning them. Some colleges felt that the notification lacked specificity regarding the prohibition, merely mentioning the need to ban unhealthy and ultra-processed food items. Principal Rajendra Shinde of St Xavier’s College said, “The notification doesn’t have any list of food items that should be prohibited.”

Students speak

While students acknowledge the intent behind the UGC’s notification, many believe that completely banning junk food from canteen menus would be counterproductive. “Junk food at reasonable rates is why college canteens are full most of the time. We rush there for a quick bite with friends,” said K Aradhana, a Mumbai University student.

Aradhana explained that the availability of junk food is a major draw for students. “Just because we can’t get junk food on campus doesn’t mean we won’t eat it.” Suggesting a balanced approach, she said, “I think they should offer both healthy and junk food options. As a business management student, I suggest slightly increasing the prices of junk food compared to healthier options.

Another student from Mithibai College said, “Our college canteen has both options, junk and healthy. It’s been like this for many years, and I think that is more appropriate. The choice should be left to the students.” Sharing his thoughts on the UGC notification, an alumnus of Jai Hind College said, “I agree with what NAPi and the UGC are doing, but these food items are the highlight of the college canteen. The UGC needs to realise that despite issuing the notification twice before, colleges in the city are yet to implement it.”

Popular foods in city colleges

While the University Grants Commission has previously issued health advisories on foods served in college canteens in 2016 and 2018, too, the sale of junk food continues in all major higher education institutes in the city. Most canteens have limited menu options, with dishes such as sandwiches, burgers, samosa, pizza, and instant noodles.

MMK College: Egg-fried rice and melted cheese pizza roll

NMIMS: Chhole bhature, Kung-Pao potatoes, and Bhurji pav

KC College: Masala pav topped with cheese

St Xavier’s College: Chicken frankie, chicken curry, brownies and Oreo milkshake

Sophia College: Boasting one of the biggest canteens in the city, Sophia’s canteen is famous for its chicken fried rice

Ramnarain Ruia College: Chinese bhel, chicken fried rice and butter chicken with pav

IIT Bombay: Hostel Six: Chicken cheese fried Maggi; Hostel Three: Tagda Maggi, loaded with cheese