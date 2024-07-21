Mumbai: Pulses, cereals mandatory in midday meals now

15 new recipes introduced, but limited funds making it tough for schools to source ingredients

The National Programme of Midday Meal in Schools was renamed PM POSHAN in 2021. Representation pic

In an effort to enhance the nutrition programme, address monotony and improve dietary variety for students, the state government has mandated the inclusion of pulses and cereals in school meals. While the initiative introduces 15 diverse recipes, including soya bean pulao, ragi dishes and sprouted grains, schools are facing challenges in sourcing additional ingredients due to limited funding provisions.

Officials from the state school education department stated that the updated menu aims to enhance both the nutritional quality and appeal of meals, with local vegetables grown in school gardens to be used. However, school administrations are expressing concerns that the recent government order only mentions provisions to cover the increased costs of milk powder and jaggery sugar. This leaves schools wondering where to source grains, pulses and vegetables.

The National Programme of Midday Meal in Schools—under which hot meals are provided to children in government and government-aided schools—was renamed PM Poshan or Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana (PMPSNY), on September 29, 2021. The scheme aims at providing hot and nutritious food to students from Std 1 to VIII.

The Centre and states share all expenditures under the Midday Meal (MDM) scheme in a ratio of 60:40. While rice is provided at reasonable rates by the central government, many schools lack the funds to cover additional expenses, resulting in students being served only moong dal khichdi.

Egg controversy

Despite the state government’s mission to provide balanced meals to school students under the PMPSNY, it has encountered significant opposition and hurdles. In November 2023, the state government decided to serve nutrition-packed food to around two crore students studying in government-run schools. The menu was set to include egg pulao, biryani, sweets, vegetables, and fruits, marking the first time in 20 years that eggs would be reintroduced to the MDM menu. Students following a vegetarian diet were to be served bananas or local seasonal fruit instead.

However, on January 5, a presentation was given to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar by the trustees and members of Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan (SMJSS). Following this, changes were made to the state government's previous notification regarding the introduction of eggs in midday meals. An amended notification issued on January 24 stipulated that eggs would not be included in the midday meal if 40 per cent of parents or students at a school did not consent to consuming them. It also specified that schools receiving meals from Akshaya Patra and Annamrita Foundation, charities affiliated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which provide food at nominal rates, would be exempt from serving eggs.'

The issue sparked a debate among various groups, with mid-day reporting on the matter in its February 8, 2024 edition and again on March 5.

In response, the state government promised and assured all stakeholders that a protein-rich and balanced diet would be provided under the MDM programme.

New recipes

Aiming to enhance the variety and nutritional value of midday meals, the state school education department has proposed 15 different dishes, complete with recipes, to ensure students receive a balanced diet.

A committee of health, nutrition and education experts recommended these recipes to improve student nutrition by incorporating local grains and cereals. The plan also assumes that vegetables will be grown in school backyards. The recommended dishes include vegetable pulao, masala bhaat, pea pulao, moong dal khichdi, chawli khichdi, chickpeas (chana) pulao, soya bean pulao, lentil pulao, egg pulao, matki usal, sweet khichdi (sheera), moong and drumsticks (shevgaa), varan-bhaat, rice kheer (rice pudding), ragi (nachni) malt and sprouts. Additionally, it is advised to include sprouted pulses daily.

Hurdles persist

“Without additional financial provisions, these instructions risk remaining unimplemented. Without proper funding, schools will either make substandard arrangements or fail to implement the plan due to a lack of funds,” said the principal of a Mumbai school.

An official from the school education department stated, “The Director of Education has been instructed to allocate funds for two days each month to purchase ingredients for sweet khichdi, nachni/ragi malt, milk powder, jaggery-sugar and soya beans. Efforts will also be made to source nachni/ragi malt from the Food Corporation of India. It has been clarified that any additional required funds will be provided by the government.”

However, a teacher expressed frustration with the funding situation. “They say this, but on the ground, additional funds are either denied directly or delayed,” said a senior teacher in charge of the MDM programme at a school in South Mumbai.

“The recommendation of 15 dishes along with recipes for school nutrition programmes is a positive step,” said Mahendra Ganpule, the state spokesperson of the Maharashtra School Principals' Association. “The government’s expectation that students receive a healthy diet is commendable. However, for the scheme to be effective, it must be backed by sufficient financial provisions and a competent system. Only then will this plan truly benefit the students and ensure the successful implementation of the MDM scheme. If the state government does not provide funds, the implementation will be substandard,”

Ganpule added.

